Pedestrian struck in South Boston
A pedestrian was injured after being struck in South Boston Tuesday morning, officials said.
A person was hit by a car on Frontage Road just after 7 a.m. and taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries, said Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Nicole Morrell. State Police responded to the scene.
“The cause is still under investigation,” Morrell said.
State Police said in a tweet that the left lane on Frontage Road was closed after the crash.
No further information was immediately available.
