2 pedestrians injured after car crashes into Lynn bus stop

Two pedestrians were injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in Lynn Tuesday, State Police said.

The car hit a bus stop located on the Lynnway near Harding Street shortly after 12 p.m., according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio

One pedestrian is being transported to Massachusetts General Hospital by medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries, Procopio said. Another victim suffered less serious injuries and is being taken to a hospital by ground ambulance.