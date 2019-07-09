Police blotter

■ MAN SHOT Boston’s recent spate of gun violence continued early Tuesday when a man was shot in Mattapan, making him the 18th person wounded by gunfire in the city since July 3. The man was shot in the area of 511 Norfolk St. around 1 a.m., according to Boston police. He was found nearby on Elizabeth Street and taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, a police spokesman said. The string of shootings began late July 3, when someone was shot at a street corner in Roslindale. By sunset Sunday — a span of five days — 17 people, including an 8-year-old girl, were wounded in shootings. All the victims are expected to live, police have said. Police said Tuesday it was too early to determine whether the Mattapan shooting was linked to any of the other cases.

■ BUS STOP CRASH Two pedestrians were injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in Lynn Tuesday, State Police said. A 2009 Hyundai Accent sedan, driven by a 32-year-old Lynn man, veered off the road and hit a bus shelter on the northbound side of the Lynnway near Harding Street shortly after 12 p.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said. An adult woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital by medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries, Procopio said. Another victim, an adult male, received serious injuries and was being taken to North Shore Medical Center Salem Hospital by ground ambulance. The driver of the Accent sustained minor injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, Procopio said. A 2009 Nissan Murano driven by a 54-year-old Lynn man may have also been involved in the crash, Procopio said. The cause of the crash and whether charges are warranted are both under investigation by State Police, Procopio said.