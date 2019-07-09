Police blotter
■ MAN SHOT Boston’s recent spate of gun violence continued early Tuesday when a man was shot in Mattapan, making him the 18th person wounded by gunfire in the city since July 3. The man was shot in the area of 511 Norfolk St. around 1 a.m., according to Boston police. He was found nearby on Elizabeth Street and taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, a police spokesman said. The string of shootings began late July 3, when someone was shot at a street corner in Roslindale. By sunset Sunday — a span of five days — 17 people, including an 8-year-old girl, were wounded in shootings. All the victims are expected to live, police have said. Police said Tuesday it was too early to determine whether the Mattapan shooting was linked to any of the other cases.
■ BUS STOP CRASH Two pedestrians were injured when a car crashed into a bus stop in Lynn Tuesday, State Police said. A 2009 Hyundai Accent sedan, driven by a 32-year-old Lynn man, veered off the road and hit a bus shelter on the northbound side of the Lynnway near Harding Street shortly after 12 p.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said. An adult woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital by medical helicopter with life-threatening injuries, Procopio said. Another victim, an adult male, received serious injuries and was being taken to North Shore Medical Center Salem Hospital by ground ambulance. The driver of the Accent sustained minor injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, Procopio said. A 2009 Nissan Murano driven by a 54-year-old Lynn man may have also been involved in the crash, Procopio said. The cause of the crash and whether charges are warranted are both under investigation by State Police, Procopio said.
■ HOUSE FIRE A raging two-alarm fire caused $2.7 million in damage to a 5,000-square-foot single-family Andover home Monday night, fire officials said. One of the home’s occupants reported the fire by calling 911 at 10:30 p.m. Monday, said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield. Firefighters found “a heavy volume of fire” coming from the house at 8 Brundrett Ave., Mansfield said. Firefighters chose to take a defensive approach by fighting the fire from the outside because of its severity. Both of the occupants in the house got out safely, Mansfield said. One firefighter was taken to a hospital after suffering non life-threatening injuries. Mansfield described the home as a “total loss.”
■ PEDESTRIAN STRUCK A pedestrian was injured after she walked in front of a car in South Boston Tuesday morning, officials said. A 39-year-old woman walked into traffic in front of a car on Frontage Road at 7:07 a.m., said State Police spokesman David Procopio in a statement. She was taken to Boston Medical Center and was in stable condition, the statement said. “A 2019 Toyota Camry operated by a 49-year-old Dorchester woman was following the regular flow of traffic when it struck the victim. There is no crosswalk in the area of the crash,’’ the statement said. An off-duty Boston police officer saw the aftermath of the crash, about a half mile from the Broadway MBTA Station, and provided medical aid to the pedestrian until Boston EMS arrived, the statement said.
