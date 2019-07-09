Police cleared in deadly use of force on Cohasset man who attacked woman he met on Tinder

Stelzer had stabbed and slashed the woman “numerous times” using a knife, glass shards, and a piece of wood at his mother’s home on Church Street, Morrissey wrote. Stelzer also punched and bit the woman, pulled clumps of hair from her scalp, gouged her eyes, and came “just short of killing” her before police repeatedly used a Taser on him, the letter said. The woman “has had and will undergo more surgery and extensive rehabilitation,” the note said.

Morrissey, in a 14-page letter to Cohasset Police Chief William P. Quigley, outlined his office’s findings regarding the death of Erich Stelzer on the night of Dec. 27.

Cohasset police were justified when they used deadly force to subdue a 25-year-old man in December 2018 as he brutally attacked a woman he had recently met on the dating app Tinder, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.

An autopsy report ruled the death of the 6-foot-5 inch Stelzer, who had a muscular frame and drugs in his system when he launched the attack on the woman, was a homicide, Morrissey wrote. The cause of death was listed as “cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with cardiomegaly and amphetamine use following delivery of electric shock during a physical altercation,” the letter said.

Morrissey stated that responding officers tried to deescalate the situation.

“I find that there was no criminal liability on their part in attempting to save the woman being held captive and violently assaulted when they arrived at the scene,” he wrote.

Morrissey said that when police entered the home to perform a well-being check, they heard a commotion on the second floor as the woman called for help and repeatedly said, “He’s killing me.” Police kicked in a door to reach the woman and initially thought she was dead when they saw her and Stelzer covered in blood, the letter said.

“Stelzer had her in a choke hold and was holding a V-shaped piece of broken glass to the female’s neck,” Morrissey wrote, adding that police drew their guns and ordered Stelzer to let go.

The woman managed to slip away from Stelzer, who began screaming “I am God,” growling, and raising his hands in a threatening manner, according to the letter.

He was told multiple times to get on the ground, and an officer used a Taser on him once, causing him to fall. When he tried to get back up, police used a Taser a second time, and police “indicated Stelzer was completely naked and [said] trying to wrestle with him would be difficult with all of the blood on his body and in the room,” the letter said, adding that he was handcuffed in front.

But he continued struggling even after being cuffed and was shocked again as he kept “screaming, thrashing, and attempting to assault the officers,” Morrissey wrote.

All told, he said, a report from Axon Enterprises indicated “four cartridges were deployed from two Tasers,” and Stelzer was given immediate medical aid before being transferred to South Shore Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the note.

Investigators spoke with Stelzer’s family, who said he struggled with mental health issues and they had hoped to convince him to voluntarily check into a treatment facility in Florida, the letter said.

In addition, the woman Stelzer attacked told authorities that he had “become convinced that she killed his mother and sister,” which might have prompted the vicious assault, Morrissey wrote. Stelzer’s mother and sister spoke to investigators after his death.

The woman Stelzer attacked said the two met on Tinder a week or two before the attack, records show.

“She also said she kept her chin tucked to her chest as she was being stabbed and slashed because she thought Stelzer would slash her throat,” Morrissey wrote. “She forced herself to stay conscious, as she believed if she passed out Stelzer would mutilate and kill her. During the assault, Stelzer referred to her as a ‘demon.’ ”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.