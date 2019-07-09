Rescue workers respond to report of floating swimmer in Canton pond
Massachusetts State Police are responding to reports of a floating swimmer in Ponkapoag Pond in Canton around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, Trooper James DeAngelis said.
State Police and the Canton Fire Department are on the scene, but so far no evidence of a missing swimmer has been found, DeAngelis said.
No further information was immediately available.
