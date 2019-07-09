N.H. State Police arrest man on drunken driving charges after high-speed pursuit

Around 9:35 p.m., New Hampshire State Police received a call about a car stopping in the middle of the roadway and driving in a hazardous manner on Poverty Plains Road in Warner, N.H. The caller followed the silver Nissan Armada on Route 127 and north on Route 103 before the Nissan pulled into a Market Basket parking lot, police said.

Kenneth Moulin, 53, of Williamsville, N.Y., is charged with aggravated DUI, disobeying an officer, reckless driving, failing to stop after an accident, and an open container violation, police said.

A man was arrested Monday in New Hampshire for allegedly driving under the influence after taking police on a pursuit reaching speeds of 95 miles per hour, New Hampshire State Police said.

Advertisement

Moulin then allegedly merged north onto Interstate 89 and continued in an erratic manner, police said. State troopers intercepted the vehicle near Exit 11 and observed that the taillights were off and the car was drifting across the lines into the breakdown lane, police said.

After police activated emergency lights and sirens, the Nissan continued into Enfield, N.H., where police successfully used stop sticks on the vehicle. However, Moulin allegedly continued at speeds over 95 miles per hour while losing tire debris, police said.

The pursuit continued into Lebanon, where the vehicle drifted over the shoulder of the road and crashed into a ditch. The vehicle stopped, but then the driver attempted to continue before stopping several hundred yards away, police said.

Moulin was the only person in the vehicle, police said. He is scheduled to appear in the Fifth Circuit Newport District Court on Aug. 13 at 8 a.m.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.