Summer heat in Boston is firmly in place

The evenings are going to remain warm with temperatures staying in the 70s. After midnight, readings will slowly fall into the 60s, and that isn’t very cool. Remember, when you see low temperatures, it takes all the way until sunrise to get to those readings. Much of the night is significantly warmer. You’ll probably need the air conditioner to sleep if you don’t like the heat.

Odds are very favorable for above average temperatures into the middle of July. (NOAA)

If you’re someone who really doesn’t like the summer warmth, the good news is we’re not going to see extreme heat with temperatures in the mid or upper 90s. The humidity, although it will be noticeable, will also stay in check.

It’s July, the warmest month of the year, and the next 10 days you’ll definitely feel it. Temperatures are going to be above average for the rest of the week and into the weekend. If you haven’t had a chance to go to the beach, there are plenty of those kind of days on the way.

Highs on Thursday will reach near 90 inland and be cooler at the beaches. (WeatherBell)

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will reach close to 90 degrees again. If you’re headed to Cape Cod, readings will be in the mid-80s with a few upper 70s in places like Provincetown and right along the water.

Obviously the dry weather can’t last forever, and we do have showers in the forecast for Friday. A cold front will approach the region on that day and bring an increase in humidity as well as a chance for tropical downpours. There might also be some thunderstorms embedded within. A good dose of rain would be beneficial and keep our plants happy and thriving.

Showers are likely late Thursday night into Friday. (COD Weather)

Presently the weekend is looking dry and sunny with temperatures once again in the upper 80s to near 90. We may see a small drop in temperature and humidity as we head into Monday.

Looking further ahead, much of next week looks warm and increasingly humid. There might even be another official heat wave during this period with three or more days in a row at 90 degrees. Even if Logan Airport itself doesn’t have a heat wave, that doesn’t mean the rest of us won’t be experiencing one.

Average temperatures will reach their maximum around July 21. That is only the average peak in heat. Practically, the hottest weather of the year can come before or after that date. It’s just noteworthy in the same way the earliest sunrise or latest sunsets mark an inflection point in the continuous cycle of the seasons.

If you still haven’t planned your vacation and have some flexibility, next week’s weather looks quite wonderful. With the heat and humidity, you might want to head to the beach.

