Teen mixing chemicals sparks hazardous materials incident in Concord

Concord firefighters encountered fire in the kitchen and a substance was burning that “they felt was suspicious,” said O’Connor.

Authorities responded to 96 Old Bedford Road at about 7:45 p.m. after a passing driver reported smoke coming from the home, Concord Police Chief Joseph O’Connor told reporters at the scene.

CONCORD — A teenager trying to create a puddy that when burned would release smoke and color drew a hazmat team to a home here Tuesday night, officials said.

They reported the presence of the substance to police, and a regional hazmat team responded to the scene, he said.

Investigators evaluated the air quality of the house and the substance that burned.

A person in their late teens had been mixing chemicals to create a substance that could be burned to create smoke and color, O’Connor said.

O’Connor declined to name the chemical or chemicals used.

“I do want people to know the community is safe,” O’Connor said, noting the neighborhood was not evacuated.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and two firefighters were also transported to a hospital out of an abundance of caution, according to authorities.

“Once they realized what they’d walked into, we sent them to the hospital, really for precautionary reasons,” Fire Chief Thomas Judge said

“There is no hazard,” Judge told reporters shortly after 11 p.m.

The incident drew a significant police and fire presence to the road Tuesday night.

An investigation is ongoing.

