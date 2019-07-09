This day in history

In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson personally delivered the Treaty of Versailles to the Senate and urged its ratification. (However, the Senate rejected it.)

Birthdays: Former New York City mayor David N. Dinkins is 92. Broadway composer Jerry Herman is 88. Director Ivan Passer is 86. Singer Mavis Staples is 80. Tennis Hall of Famer Virginia Wade is 74. Actress Sue Lyon is 73. Folk singer Arlo Guthrie is 72. Folk singer-songwriter Cheryl Wheeler is 68. Banjo player Bela Fleck is 61. Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox is 49. Actress Sofia Vergara is 47. Rockabilly singer Imelda May is 45. Singer-actress Jessica Simpson is 39.

Today is Wednesday, July 10, the 191st day of 2019. There are 174 days left in the year.

In 1940, during World War II, the Battle of Britain began as the Luftwaffe started attacking southern England. (The Royal Air Force was ultimately victorious.)

In 1973, the Bahamas became fully independent after three centuries of British colonial rule. John Paul Getty III, the teenage grandson of the oil tycoon, was abducted in Rome by kidnappers who cut off his ear when his family was slow to meet their ransom demands; Getty was released in December 1973 for nearly $3 million.

In 1979, conductor Arthur Fiedler, who had led the Boston Pops orchestra for a half-century, died in Brookline, at age 84.

In 1985, the Greenpeace protest ship Rainbow Warrior was sunk with explosives in Auckland, New Zealand, by French intelligence agents; one activist was killed. Bowing to pressure from irate customers, the Coca-Cola Co. said it would resume selling old-formula Coke, while continuing to sell New Coke.

In 1991, Boris N. Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic.

In 1999, the United States women’s soccer team won the World Cup, beating China 5-4 on penalty kicks after 120 minutes of scoreless play at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

In 2006, four three-ton sections of a concrete drop ceiling collapsed inside the I-90 Fort Point Channel tunnel leading to the Ted Williams Tunnel, killing Milena Del Valle, 38, who was a passenger in a car.

In 2009, General Motors completed an unusually quick exit from bankruptcy protection with promises of making money and building cars people would be eager to buy.

Last year, a daring rescue mission in Thailand was completed successfully, as the last four of the 12 boys who were trapped in a flooded cave for 2 ½ weeks were brought to safety along with their soccer coach.