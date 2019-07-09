Three Massachusetts men charged with bank fraud conspiracy
Three Massachusetts men were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud in federal court in Boston, the US attorney for Massachusetts said in a statement Tuesday.
Lindsley J. Georges and Dave Guillaume, both of Everett, and Fesnel Lafortune, of Milton, allegedly used false identification documents to deposit fraudulent Santander Bank and TD Bank checks from April 2017 to January 2018, officials said.
Georges, 26, allegedly deposited two of the checks into a business account he controlled and withdrew about $200,000 in six cash withdrawals at six different bank branch offices, officials said.
Guillaume, 23, allegedly opened a business account using a fake name and driver’s license to deposit one of the fraudulent checks. He withdrew about $46,000 in cash in five transactions at four different bank branches, officials said.
Lafortune, 30, allegedly deposited a $175,500 check to a business account he opened using a false name, date of birth and Social Security number. He withdrew nearly $30,000 in cash in three transactions at three different bank branches, officials said.
The charge has a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million, officials said.
