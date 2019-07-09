Three Massachusetts men charged with bank fraud conspiracy

Three Massachusetts men were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud in federal court in Boston, the US attorney for Massachusetts said in a statement Tuesday.

Lindsley J. Georges and Dave Guillaume, both of Everett, and Fesnel Lafortune, of Milton, allegedly used false identification documents to deposit fraudulent Santander Bank and TD Bank checks from April 2017 to January 2018, officials said.

Georges, 26, allegedly deposited two of the checks into a business account he controlled and withdrew about $200,000 in six cash withdrawals at six different bank branch offices, officials said.