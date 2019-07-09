Transit police searching for passenger who smashed Red Line train window with hammer
Transit police are searching for a suspect who smashed a Red Line train window with a hammer Monday night, officials said.
A person hit the windows of a Red Line train car around 9:40 p.m. while the train was stopped at the JFK/UMass station, said Lisa Battiston in a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
“It was reported that a person was hitting windows of a stopped Red Line train car with what appeared to be a hammer,” the statement said.
Transit police responded to the incident, but the person left the station before the officers arrived, Battiston said. MassDOT declined to provide a description of the suspect.
No one was injured and the train was taken out of service to be repaired, the statement said.
