Who gets abortions in Massachusetts? Here’s what the data show

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a bill that would codify abortion rights in state law and remove barriers that now prevent women in certain circumstances from getting abortions.

Women under 18, for example, need a parent’s consent or a judicial order to get an abortion — a restriction the bill would remove.

The bill would also allow an abortion after 24 weeks if a fetus is diagnosed with a fatal anomaly. Abortions are now allowed in Massachusetts after that time only if the mother’s life or health is threatened.