Baker seeks more oversight of Uber and Lyft

The new safety provisions come amid “disturbing reports across the country of criminal incidents involving rideshare drivers,” Baker said.

Legislation unveiled by the governor at the State House would make it a crime for Uber and Lyft drivers to use customers’s personal account information to stalk or harass them, and would impose jail time of up to two and a-half years for the practice of “account renting,” where uncertified drivers use the accounts of a registered drivers.

Governor Charlie Baker Wednesday called for stricter oversight of the ride-hailing industry, proposing to toughen penalties on drivers who stalk customers or falsify accounts, and collecting more data to understand how Uber and Lyft contribute to the region’s epic traffic congestion.

The Republican Governor pointed to an incident at Logan International Airport last April where a man unlawfully used another driver’s ride-hailing account. Baker said the man was later found to have a violent criminal history in two other states.

It also comes two months after the Boston Globe published the account of a young woman who was stalked by an Uber driver, noting the difficulties she had in obtaining a restraining order against him.

In addition, the legislation would establish stiffer penalties on drivers who fail to maintain updated driver or background check certificates, fail to display required decals, or fail to maintain adequate insurance.

“This bill enhances public safety, provides necessary information to transportation planners, will maintain confidentiality, and reduces administrative burdens on our cities and towns,” Baker said.

The bill would also require ride-hailing companies to provide data on where rides originate and end, as well as the total distance and time a driver takes to pick up a rider and then complete the ride.

A spokeswoman for Lyft indicated the company would oppose the data-collection requirements.

“We have concerns with the extensive data the Administration is asking for, as we believe it may put the privacy of our rider community at risk,” the spokeswoman, Campbell Matthews, said.

Baker’s proposal comes as Uber and Lyft usage in Massachusetts is surging to the point where transportation activists say the services need to be reined in. Ride-hailing services combined for 81.3 million rides across Massachusetts during 2018, a 25 percent increase from the previous year, according to data collected by the Department of Public Utilities.

The sheer number of Uber and Lyft rides at Logan prompted the Massachusetts Port Authority to ban the services from curbside at the terminals during most of the day, diverting them instead to a central drop-off location in the parking garages.

Baker has said he supports the Massport restrictions because they would cut down on traffic congestion at the airport and in East Boston, and on Wednesday he cited the increased usage numbers to explain his proposal.

“As the industry continues to grow and remain a popular mode of transportation, the Commonwealth’s responsibility to ensure the safety of riders and our communities grows with it,” Baker said.

Baker’s proposal would be the first major update to the state’s oversight of the still young-industry since the 2016 law that imposed background checks and other regulations on Uber and Lyft drivers.

Notably, Baker did not include in his new proposal any suggested increase in the 20-cent-per ride fee that Uber and Lyft currently pay the state and local governments. Boston Mayor Martin Walsh has proposed increasing and staggering the fee as a way to encourage more customers to take shared rides instead of traveling solo.

Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AidanRyanNH.