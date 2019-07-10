Beverly man, 23, drowns in Hamilton pond
A 23-year-old Beverly man drowned in a pond in Hamilton Tuesday, officials said.
Hamilton police and fire found the man floating in about six feet of water in Gravelly Pond around 2 p.m. approximately 35 feet from shore, Hamilton police said in a statement.
The man was taken to Beverly Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. Police declined to identify him until they notified his family, the statement said.
“We urge members of the public to exercise caution when recreating on or near water,” Hamilton Police Chief Russell Stevens said.
Gravelly Pond is about two-and-a-half miles from Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Hamilton police and the Essex County district attorney’s office are investigating. They do not suspect foul play, the statement said.
