Bicyclist struck by hit-and-run driver in Brewster

The victim suffered serious injuries including a head injury, Eldredge said. As of Wednesday morning, the victim was still in serious condition.

The bicyclist was treated at the scene and transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport, where he was then flown by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital, Brewster Police Chief Heath Eldredge said.

Brewster police are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck and seriously injured a 32-year-old man on a bicycle Tuesday night, according to police.

Brewster police and fire personnel responded to Millstone Road a little after 9:30 p.m. where they found the victim, Eldredge said. The vehicle involved was not at the scene.

Advertisement

Police are now looking for a vehicle with front passenger-side damage, Eldredge said.

“We’re trying to gather any information that people have relative to if they know anything or saw anything,” he said.

At one point, police were looking for a light-colored sedan with a hatchback that was potentially in the area at the time of the crash. Eldredge said there hasn’t been enough information to determine whether this vehicle of interest was involved.

Sophia Eppolito can be reached at sophia.eppolito@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @SophiaEppolito.