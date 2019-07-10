Body pulled from Charles River
Authorities pulled a body out of the Charles River Wednesday morning, according to a tweet from the State Police.
State Police tweeted that the State Police marine unit removed the deceased person from the water near Community Boating Inc. on the Boston side of the river.
David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, said a rower spotted the body in the water between the Community Boating docks and the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge.
“The investigation into the facts and circumstances of the death, including the deceased’s identity, is underway,” Procopio said in an e-mail. “No further information is being released at this time.”
