Boston EMS delivered two babies Wednesday morning

By Sophia Eppolito Globe Correspondent,July 10, 2019, 10 minutes ago

Two babies couldn’t wait to get to the hospital in Boston Wednesday morning.

Boston EMS delivered two infants on Wednesday — one just after midnight in Roxbury and the other at about 6 a.m. in Roslindale, according to Boston EMS spokeswoman Caitlin McLaughlin.

Boston EMS announced the babies’ arrival by tweeting a photo of two Boston EMS onesies.

Emergency crew A12 loaded the Roxbury mother-to-be into the ambulance, but wound up needing to pull over at the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Albany Street, right outside of Boston Medical Center, McLaughlin said. They were joined by another crew to perform the delivery.

Mother and baby were then transported to BMC.

For the second delivery of the day, emergency crew A13 responded to a home in Roslindale where they found a woman in active labor, McLaughlin said. Crews assisted in the baby’s delivery on scene and then transported the mother and baby to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh tweeted a message Wednesday morning “wishing our two youngest Bostonians and their families all the best.”

Sophia Eppolito can be reached at sophia.eppolito@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @SophiaEppolito.