Brookline man arrested for illegal marijuana products

A Brookline man was arrested after a state troopers found marijuana and THC products inside his car during a traffic stop on Storrow Drive earlier this week, State Police announced Wednesday.

Aaron Ogungbadero, 39, was driving a Honda Element Monday when troopers discovered the owner of the vehicle had a suspended license and pulled him over, State Police said in a press release.

Troopers confirmed that Ogungbadero was the owner of the vehicle and placed him under arrest.