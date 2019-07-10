Brookline man arrested for illegal marijuana products
A Brookline man was arrested after a state troopers found marijuana and THC products inside his car during a traffic stop on Storrow Drive earlier this week, State Police announced Wednesday.
Aaron Ogungbadero, 39, was driving a Honda Element Monday when troopers discovered the owner of the vehicle had a suspended license and pulled him over, State Police said in a press release.
Troopers confirmed that Ogungbadero was the owner of the vehicle and placed him under arrest.
Troopers also searched the vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana, edible THC products, and THC oil products, State Police said.
He was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license possession of a class D drug, and possession of a class D drug with intent to distribute.
Ogungbadero’s bail was set at $540, State Police said.
He was scheduled to be arraigned at Charlestown District Court.
A spokeswoman for the Suffolk district attorney’s said arraignment information was not available Wednesday night.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com