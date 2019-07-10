Bus catches fire on Burlington highway; no injuries reported

The badly charred Local Motion of Boston bus remained visible on the roadway after the fire was put out.

In a message posted to Twitter around 1:15 p.m., State Police said the “[r]amp from Rte 95 N/B to Rte 3 N/B in #Burlington closed due to bus fire. No injuries reported.”

Local Motion describes itself on its website as “an owner-operator group transportation organization serving Boston, greater New England and points beyond. Our 160+ vehicle fleet ranges from 14-passenger Sprinter vans to 55-passenger deluxe motor coaches, as well as 20-to-77-passenger school buses.”

Advertisement

The site says the company’s “main office is located in Braintree, MA, with an additional service center in Newton. We provide group transportation accommodations to parties from 3 to 3,000 or more.”

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were on the bus when it caught fire, or how the blaze started.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.