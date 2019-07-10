Doo doo doo doo doo doo: ‘Baby Shark Live!’ is coming to Boston this fall

The earworm, which rose to popularity in 2018 , mixed animation and two human kids dancing out the story of a shark family, K-pop style. A version of the song has garnered more than 3 million views on YouTube since being posted in 2016.

“Baby Shark,” a hit Internet song created by South Korean educational content brand Pinkfong, is swimming off the screen and onto the stage in Boston this fall with “Baby Shark Live!”

The performance, which comes to Emerson’s Colonial Theatre on Nov. 9, offers a “one of a kind live experience” where “young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and his friends go on fun adventures to learn about shapes, colors, [and] numbers,” according to a website for the show.

That day, Baby Shark and company are scheduled for two performances at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

