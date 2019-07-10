For these people, every day is leg day at Porter Square Station

The escalator is right there, after all. So after a skeptical glance upward to size up the situation, most people quickly think better of it and make a beeline for the stairs that move.

Lots of people take the stairs nowadays, in an age of fitness watches that count every step. But the breathless climb at Porter Square is a true challenge, reserved for the fiercest few.

CAMBRIDGE — It is the Mount Everest of the MBTA, a daunting ascent that pummels quads and sends heart rates racing. There are 199 steps of punishing incline, from the depths of Porter Square Station to the street above.

“I don’t walk up the stairs because there are too many of them,” Dwayne Smith deadpanned.

Smith, 34, recalled the first time he faced the 120-foot rise from the train platform. He was with a female friend who “pounded” the stairs without breaking a sweat. Smith took the escalator, much to the amusement of a T worker, he said.

Peter Amstutz climbed the stairs at Porter Square Station in Cambridge. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

But some people seek out the stairs. Peter Amstutz works in Davis Square, but a few months ago he started disembarking one stop earlier at Porter to take the “crazy stairs.”

The first time was horrible, he recalled. He barely made it.

But there he was the next morning, and the morning after that. At Porter, every day is leg day.

“I’ve gotten a little stronger,” said Amstutz, 38. “It’s gotten a little easier.”

The pain hits Amstutz halfway up the forbidding main stairway, 117 steps in all.

“It’s when you get to the middle and there’s still like five more flights left that you’re like, ‘OK, this is starting to get hard, but now I’m committed.’ ”

Most stair-climbers are content to just make it to the top, pace be damned. But when Ann Furbush sees someone else walking up the stairs nearby, her competitive side takes over.

“Every once in a while, I’ll see someone and, you know, not race them but try to keep up with them. Keep pace and everything,” the 23-year-old said. She also joked that she sometimes considers giving her race partner a high-five at the end.

There are two reasons Porter Square Station is so deep, said Bradley Clarke, president of the Boston Street Railway Association. First, it was built beneath the Fitchburg Line of the commuter rail, and second, as with any city, workers wanted to steer clear of sewers and utility lines under the roads.

“When you’re dealing with a city, there’s bound to be a lot of stuff under there that’d you like to avoid digging up and replacing,” Clarke said.

The stairs are so long that the top is out of view, setting up a cruel twist for those new to the climb. After the bulk of the ascent, walkers finally reach a landing, only to encounter the final set of 60 stairs after the fare gate.

It may be small comfort, but there are escalators that dwarf Porter Square’s. Wheaton Station in Silver Spring, Md., boasts a 230-foot rise that takes nearly three minutes, while the Park Pobedy metro station in Moscow has the world’s longest at 413 feet.

Plenty of people strike a compromise with the climb by walking up the escalator. But for the hardcore walkers, it’s all or nothing.

Joshua Ruby, a father of three from Somerville, doesn’t have time to hit the gym, so he heads to the Porter Square StairMaster.

“My alternative is to skip the train and run to the office,” he said. Ruby, a lawyer, sits at a desk all day. In a “weird way,” he said, he looks forward to the climb.

“It’s a departure — especially at the end of the day — from what you’ve done all day. It’s the last thing you have to do before you get to go home to your family.”

Rowena Ortiz, 49, has been taking the stairs since last summer to improve her health.

“I notice that in the summertime it’s easier because you wear less clothes,” she said. It’s harder in the winter “because you are wearing that big coat.”

Some people get there as early as 5:30 to run the stairs, an MBTA worker said. But if commuters aren’t anticipating a pre-work drill, most people don’t want to arrive at work looking like they could use a shower.

“You will sweat, no matter what,” said Shambhavi Godbole, 26. “And that’s not really a good thing when you’re going to the office.”

Plus, the escalator has its benefits. Samantha Roy, 29, said she can check her e-mail and text messages and read another few pages of her book during the ride. She can also plan the next leg of her journey.

“You can call your Uber and it will be ready when you’re at the top,” she said.

Ann Furbush of Quincy climbed the Porter Square Station stairs. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Lauren Fox can be reached at lauren.fox@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bylaurenfox.