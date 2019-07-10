FBI and Boston police search for armed suspect who robbed bank in South End

“[He] brandished a black semiautomatic firearm in a threatening manner, and handed the teller a blue ‘hard hat’-style construction cap along with a demand note. The teller handed the [man] an unknown amount of U.S. currency,” the statement said.

Boston police got a call at 9:12 a.m. Monday about a robbery at Berkshire Bank on 1320 Washington St., Boston police Officer Stephen McNulty said. The man entered the bank carrying a firearm and wearing a white sweatshirt that said “BREAKING NEWS” on the front, the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force said in a statement.

The FBI is looking for an armed suspect who robbed a bank in the South End on Monday, officials said.

The man took the hat back and fled on foot, the statement said. Boston police do not know which direction he fled and declined to say how much money he stole, McNulty said.

“[He was] described by the victim tellers as a black male, medium build, approximately 5 feet 7 inches, dark-colored bandana or scarf covering his head, black sunglasses, [and] what appeared to be tape over his nose,” the statement said.

The man also wore tan boots and black gloves with white writing, the FBI said.

Berkshire Bank on Washington Street was closed after the robbery and reopened Wednesday, said Cassandra Giovanni, a corporate communications manager at Berkshire Bank. The bank is more than half a mile from Back Bay Station.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is assisting Boston police in the investigation, said Laurel Sweet, an FBI spokeswoman.

“No arrests have been made at this time,” McNulty said.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.