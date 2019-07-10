Funeral held for Eva ‘Liz’ McDonough; woman once targeted by Mafia boss

It was McDonough’s hat — albeit a different one — that made headlines in 1984 when a masked gunman tried shooting her in the head in a North End bar. It happened in the wee hours of the morning on March 20, 1984, at the One If By Land lounge on Commercial Street. She was in her 20s at the time, working as a hairdresser and living in Revere.

About three dozen people attended the funeral Mass at St. Leonard Church in the North End, which was said by the Rev. Claude Scrima. Displayed on a table in the front of the church were a couple of framed photos and a white and black fedora style hat. McDonough was 62.

A funeral Mass was said Wednesday morning for Eva “Liz” McDonough, a woman who was once targeted by a Boston Mafia boss on an FBI tape and was known for miraculously surviving an assassination attempt in 1984.

Witnesses at the scene told police that an assailant wearing a ski mask burst into the lounge and went directly over to McDonough, who was sitting at the bar wearing a cowboy hat.

Advertisement

The bullets went right though her hat.

“The attacker fired at the hat, probably thinking all three bullets would go through her head,” Boston police Officer Jay Connolly told the Globe at the time. “As it turned out, there are six bullet holes in the hat, but only one slug grazed the top of her head.”

A photo of a Boston police detective holding up the hat with bullet holes appeared in the Globe the next day.

“This was no random shooting,” Connolly said. “He or she had the woman marked for murder.”

This photo appeared in the Globe on March 21, 1984. (The Boston Globe)

McDonough’s name made headlines again in 1985 when the Globe reported that FBI tapes played during the trial of Gennaro “Jerry” Angiulo revealed that Angiulo had once talked about the possibility of killing her because she had become a “detriment, a jeopardy, a danger” to the mob.

Advertisement

But McDonough later said Angiulo had nothing to do with the attempt on her life at One If By Land. In a 1990 interview with the Boston Herald, she said a Medford drug dealer was the one who shot at her that fateful night.

The Globe reported that McDonough had been known in underworld circles since she started dating reputed Mafia member Nicky Giso in the 1970s.

In 1987, when she was charged with breaking into several homes and stealing $80,000 of jewelry from a hotel, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office called her a “one woman crime wave.” She was subsequently sentenced to several years in prison at MCI-Framingham.

But McDonough’s troubled past was only briefly alluded to during her funeral Wednesday.

McDonough’s son, Nick, spoke at the funeral and thanked everyone who attended. He said he was thankful that he was able to spend some quality time with his mother during her final days, and recalled how a simple meal of Popeye’s chicken and corn on the cob — with extra butter — made her so happy. After recalling those moments, he began to cry.

“I will always cherish the time . . . I had with her,” he said, as he broke down into tears at the lectern.

One of McDonough’s friends who spoke at her funeral said she and McDonough had known each other since they were teenagers, but didn’t develop their friendship until much later.

Advertisement

“We didn’t run in the same circles, but our paths would cross from time to time,” she said, recalling how McDonough was “rough and tumble, but always dressed to the nines.”

The friend said McDonough had a big heart and longed to do “normal” things.

“As a lot of you know, Liz lost a big chunk of her life in prison,” she said. “So when we were together, she just wanted to do normal things, as she’d put it — go out to eat, shopping, etcetera. . . . I imagine after losing all that time, everyday things is all she really wanted to do.”

“She wanted to take a ride up to Gloucester and sit outside along the ocean and have lunch. She wanted to take a long car ride along the coast,” she said.

The friend also spoke of the courage McDonough showed when she was sick, and how she never complained, even when she was battling stage 4 cancer.

“She was a very strong woman who never showed any fear,” she said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.