MS-13 gang member sentenced to 17 years in prison for crimes including slayings of two teens

Rodriguez, also known as “Inquieto,” pleaded guilty in the same courthouse in April to racketeering conspiracy, admitting “his participation generally in the affairs of the MS-13 criminal enterprise and his involvement specifically in two separate murders committed by fellow MS-13 gang members,” Lelling’s office wrote in a recent sentencing memorandum.

Nelson Cruz Rodriguez Cartagena, 25, a Salvadoran national and full member, or “homeboy,” of the gang’s Everett Locos Salvatrucha clique, was sentenced in US District Court in Boston, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

A member of the feared MS-13 street gang received a 17-year federal prison sentence Tuesday for his involvement in the group’s criminal activities including two murders of teenagers in Massachusetts in 2015 and 2016, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

The filing said that in the spring of 2015, “Rodriguez confirmed the identity of a young MS-13 member known as ‘Fantasma,’ whom the gang suspected — incorrectly — of cooperating with law enforcement, which set in motion a series of events culminating in Fantasma’s fatal stabbing on July 5, 2015 by two members of Rodriguez’s clique.”

Fantasma, whose birth name was Jose Aguilar Villanueva, was 16 when he was killed.

“Second, the morning after three of his fellow clique members murdered a rival gang associate on January 2, 2016, Rodriguez orchestrated the concealment of the gun used in the murder,” prosecutors wrote. “For his role in these two brutal, gang-fueled killings, and his active participation in the gang’s concerted efforts to promote MS-13’s mission of violence, Rodriguez faces a Guidelines sentencing range” of 188 to 235 months, prosecutors wrote.

They recommended a sentence of 17 years, or 204 months, under terms of a plea agreement, records show. The victim in the 2016 killing, Omar Reyes, was 19.

Lelling’s office said in a statement that Rodriguez was concerned with far more gang business than the two killings.

Advertisement

“On recorded prison calls with a detained ELS clique leader, Rodriguez discussed buying guns for the ELS clique; maintaining and supervising the clique’s marijuana trafficking business; the need to collect dues from clique members; the need to send money to MS-13 leaders in El Salvador due on the 13th of each month; and reporting on the clique’s day-to-day racketeering activities,” the statement said.

Rodriguez’s lawyer, Joseph M. Griffin Jr. had requested a prison term of 15 years and 8 months for his client in a separate sentencing memorandum.

“Mr. Rodriguez fits an all too familiar profile of the standard recruit for MS-13,” Griffin wrote. “He is poor and from an impoverished part of El Salvador. He had little education or vocational skills and virtually no prospects for a better life. . . . Unfortunately, it is difficult to imagine that a sentence of any length would deter individuals from joining gangs like MS-13 given the coercion tactics used by gang recruiters, the youth of those targeted and the violence in the communities where these young men are raised that draws them into gangs as a means of survival.”

Griffin added that Rodriguez has no prior criminal history and was “not a leader” of the gang.

“With regard to the Villanueva murder, Rodriguez did provide a name, but was essentially only confirming what [Everett Locos Salvatrucha leader German] Hernandez Escobar already knew,” Griffin wrote. “Most importantly, Rodriguez did not participate in the planning or in the murder of Villanueva.”

Advertisement

Rodriguez entered the United States illegally in 2012 and was deported to El Salvador in April 2016, before his involvement in the two murders was known, according to prosecutors. He returned to Massachusetts two or three months later, living in Everett until his arrest on the federal racketeering charge in June 2018, prosecutors said.

He will be subject to deportation proceedings once he completes his prison term.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.