Harvard economist became tenured professor at 30, received prestigious grants

The site describes Freyer as the “Henry Lee Professor of Economics at Harvard University and faculty director of the Education Innovation Laboratory (EdLabs).”

Fryer was just 30 when he was made a tenured professor, according to his biography on the Harvard website.

Harvard economist Roland G. Fryer Jr., suspended Wednesday by the Ivy League university for two years without pay for alleged unwelcome sexual conduct, has a sparkling academic resume that includes the distinction of being the youngest African American to make tenure at the school.

According to the site, his “research combines economic theory, empirical evidence, and randomized experiments to help design more effective government policies. His work on education, inequality, and race has been widely cited in media outlets and Congressional testimony.”

Fryer, who received his doctorate in 2002 from Penn. State, has also received a number of prestigious grants and awards.

“Professor Fryer was awarded a MacArthur ‘Genius’ Fellowship and the John Bates Clark Medal -- given by the American Economic Association to the best American Economist under age 40,” the bio says. “Among other honors, he is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a recipient of the Calvó-Armengol Prize and the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.”

The bio says Fryer’s current research focuses on education reform, social interactions and police use of force.

“Before coming to Harvard, Fryer worked at McDonald’s (drive-thru, not corporate),” his bio says.

In addition, Fryer served as the chief equality officer of the New York City Department of Education from 2007 to 2008, according to his resume.

The Associated Press reported last year that Fryer had been accused of creating a ‘‘sexually hostile’’ work environment by talking about sex, making inappropriate comments and objectifying women in his research lab.

Fryer at the time told AP that the allegations were ‘‘patently false,” and he denied ever discriminating against or harassing anyone in his lab.

“‘I fully recognize the seriousness of all forms of discrimination in our society, and I have dedicated my entire academic career to battling for equal opportunity for all, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, or any other category that may divide us,’’ Fryer told the wire service last year in a statement released through his lawyer.

Michael Levenson of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.