Iguana nicknamed ‘Blue’ rescued after 5 days in tree outside Franklin home

Over the next couple of days, Mulvey said she reached out to Animal Control, an animal farm, and Massachusetts Environmental Police. Finally, after a 5-day adventure crossing tree branches and eating leaves, the iguana was rescued Wednesday morning, Mulvey said.

When Cyndi Mulvey of Franklin discovered a green iguana in a tree on her yard on King Street Saturday, she didn’t know what to do.

The iguana was rescued around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Franklin Police Sergeant Brian Johnson said. Michael Ralbovsky, co-founder of Rainforest Reptiles Shows in Beverly, was the one to successfully capture the animal, Peter Lorenz, communications director for the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, said.

Franklin Police Officer Andressa Rosa also helped with the rescue, Johnson said. The iguana was then transported to the Reptile Refuge and Animal Sanctuary in Beverly, the non-profit wing of Rainforest Reptiles, Lorenz said.

Rainforest Reptiles is a Massachusetts, family-owned business established in 1933 to educate people about reptiles and the importance of preserving natural habitats, according to their website.

Environmental Police originally responded to the call about an iguana in a tree in a residential neighborhood on Monday, but an attempt to capture the reptile was unsuccessful. Environmental Police then called Ralbovsky, a reptile specialist, for help.

Ralbosky identified the reptile as a green iguana, which are very docile and legal to own as pets in Massachusetts, Lorenz said.

Ralbovsky said the spines iguanas typically have on their back appeared to be either rubbed or burned off on the rescued iguana, showing that this was someone’s pet, Mulvey said.

Mulvey’s daughter was the first to see the iguana, and initially thought it was a rubber toy thrown into the tree during Fourth of July celebrations. That is, until it moved, Mulvey said.

The iguana lived about 30 feet up in the tree, Mulvey said. Not knowing how to care for it, Mulvey said the family sprayed the tree with water to try to provide water for the reptile.

“It doesn’t belong here,” Mulvey said. “Obviously it was somebody’s pet, and they released it … I didn’t want it to die or be eaten by a hawk or something.”

After a couple of days of the creature living in her yard, Mulvey became frustrated with the lack of action on capturing the iguana.

“I was so frustrated yesterday morning that I put something on Facebook,” Mulvey said. “I’m calling everybody. Why can’t somebody come rescue this thing?”

Her daughters named the creature “Blue” and decided to rename it “Tiffany Blue” if it turned out to be a female. The rescue was a happy occasion, Mulvey said.

“She was beautiful,” Mulvey said.

