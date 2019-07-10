Man fatally struck by commuter train in Waltham

A man was struck and killed by a commuter train near the Brandeis University stop in Waltham Wednesday, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Transit Police officers received a radio call around 6 p.m. to respond to MBTA Brandeis Commuter Rail station for a report of a person possibly struck by a train, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in a statement.

The male was struck by an outbound train on the Fitchburg Line and was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained, Sullivan said.