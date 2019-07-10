Mass. has been in a rainy patch

The state endured 61.87 inches of rain from July 2018 to June 2019, according to NOAA’s website. The average for that period is 45.48 inches.

The last 12 months were the wettest July-to-June period in the last 124 years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said .

The driest July-to-June period ever was July 1964 to June 1965, according to NOAA, when only 30.89 inches fell on the state.

The 2018 calendar year was also the wettest calendar year ever, with 61.03 inches falling, NOAA said. The average for a calendar year is 45.41 inches.

NOAA has kept rainfall records since 1895.

However, Massachusetts might not be able to keep up the record pace.

“Our climatologists have looked ahead, and their three-month outlook looks like we’ll have normal precipitation,” said Kimberly Buttrick, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Norton.

The entire country experienced heavy rainfall in the July-to-June period, with an average of 37.86 inches falling nationwide July to June. That was 7.90 inches above the yearly average and the most ever recorded for the period, according to NOAA.

