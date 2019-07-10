Mass. hiker rescued from trail in White Mountains

THOMPSON PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) — A 63-year-old hiker has been rescued after falling and injuring herself while hiking on a trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

New Hampshire Fish and Game says Janis Dietz, of Reading, Massachusetts, was hiking Tuesday on the Gulfside Trail in Thompson and Meserves Purchase when she slipped and fell on a steep downhill spot on the trail.

She suffered significant, but non-life threatening injuries.