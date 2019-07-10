Mike Pence’s chief of staff still won’t say why VP canceled N.H. trip

Short was buttonholed by reporters in the White House driveway . Asked when officials would give a reason for the cancellation, Short emitted a short sigh and said, “I imagine it will be in a few weeks.”

The White House continues to remain mum on the reason why Vice President Mike Pence canceled a trip to New Hampshire last week.

Pence on July 2 abruptly canceled a trip to an addiction treatment center in New Hampshire. His spokeswoman tweeted that day, “Something came up that required the @VP to remain in Washington, DC. It’s no cause for alarm. He looks forward to rescheduling the trip to New Hampshire very soon.”

He had been scheduled to participate in a discussion at Granite Recovery Centers in Salem. Following the discussion, Pence was to speak about the “opioid crisis and illegal drug flow.”

President Trump himself stirred up interest in the story on Friday by saying, before heading to his New Jersey golf club, that there had been a “problem up there” in New Hampshire. He was coy, however, about what it was.

“You’ll know in about two weeks,” he said. “There was a very — a very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire. And I can’t tell you about it. It was a very — but it had nothing to do with White House,” Trump said.

““And I won’t go into what the problem was, but you’ll see in about a week or two,” he said.