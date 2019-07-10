Missing New Hampshire woman was victim of homicide

The human remains of a 26-year-old woman reported missing last year has been found in Grafton, New Hampshire, and her death has been ruled a homicide, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a statement.

Trish Haynes was last seen in the Grafton/Danbury, N.H. area during May or June of 2018, MacDonald said in a statement issued Wednesday night.

During the course of the ongoing investigation, human remains were discovered. New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval identified the deceased as Ms. Haynes and determined that she was the victim of a homicide, MacDonald said.