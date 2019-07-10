New England news in brief

The Boston police Civil Rights Unit is investigating after someone smashed a window and defaced the doors of an East Boston church Monday night, authorities said. The vandal scrawled graffiti on the doors of the Sacred Heart Parish and also tossed an object through a stained-glass window, Boston police said. The graffiti was a series of letters, and investigators are trying to determine their meaning, said Boston police Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman. Moccia said a witness reported hearing the sound of glass breaking and seeing the woman throw the object through the window. The vandal was described as a white or Hispanic woman, Moccia said. No arrests have been made.

Former senator settles campaign finance issues

A former top Beacon Hill Democrat has made a $48,000 payment to the state’s general fund as part of an agreement with regulators to resolve campaign finance issues including a failure to disclose roughly $175,000 in credit card expenditures made by his committee. Richard Moore of Uxbridge, who served as Senate president pro tempore when he lost his seat to Republican challenger Ryan Fattman in 2014, forfeited a total of $90,000 in the settlement, the Office of Campaign and Political Finance announced Wednesday. He had served in the Senate since 1996 and in the House from 1977 to 1994. OCPF said Moore’s campaign rung up $181,942 on five credit cards from 2008 to 2015, but disclosed only $7,253 of that in campaign finance reports.

Thompson Purchase, N.H.

Mass. hiker rescued from White Mountains

A 63-year-old hiker has been rescued after falling and injuring herself while hiking on a trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. New Hampshire Fish and Game says Janis Dietz, of Reading, Massachusetts, was hiking Tuesday on the Gulfside Trail in Thompson and Meserves Purchase when she slipped and fell on a steep downhill spot on the trail. She suffered significant, but non-life threatening injuries. A passer-by called 911. Conservation officers worked with officials from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and the Appalachian Mountain Club to reach Dietz and stabilize her injuries. Dietz was carried approximately 1.7 miles up to the Mount Washington Auto Road, where she was transported to an awaiting ambulance. (AP)