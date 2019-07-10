Patient stabs EMT in ambulance en route to MGH

Officers located a female suspect at the scene and arrested her, Police Commissioner William Gross said.

Boston police responded around 4 p.m. to a report of the stabbing downtown near the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse, where the ambulance had pulled over, officials said

A patient stabbed a Boston EMT inside an ambulance while being taken to Massachusetts General Hospital Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

“EMTs do not deserve this. Every day they go out and help people. They save lives,” said Gross, wishing the EMT a speedy recovery.

The victim was a 14-year veteran of Boston EMS, who was stabbed in the back, said Boston EMS Chief James Hooley.

EMTs were taking a patient to Massachusetts General Hospital when the patient became unruly, Hooley said.

Onlookers at the scene outside the courthouse said they were shocked.

“It’s shocking that it happened in broad daylight,” said Jessica Dickard, 36, of Swampscott, who was looking on.

She said the incident was “sickening.”

“I hope everyone’s OK,” she said.

Dickard said she came out of the courthouse, where she was doing legal research for a company, after the incident and saw the aftermath.

She saw a young woman with long black hair, black pants, and a dressy top taken by police out of an ambulance and put in handcuffs.

“We came out and saw this. That’s really upsetting,” said Elias Sachs, 21, of Beacon Hill.

