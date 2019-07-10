This day in history

Birthdays: Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts is 73. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band singer Jeff Hanna is 72. Ventriloquist-actor Jay Johnson is 70. Singer Bonnie Pointer is 69. Former boxer Leon Spinks is 66. Actress Sela Ward is 63. Actor Mark Lester is 61. Jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum is 61. Singer Suzanne Vega is 60. Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora is 60. Weezer bass guitarist musician Scott Shriner is 54. Wildlife expert Jeff Corwin is 52. Multi-instrumentalist singer Andrew Bird is 46. Rapper Lil’ Kim is 44. Tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is 29.

Today is Thursday, July 11, the 192nd day of 2019. There are 173 days left in the year.

In 1804, Vice President Aaron Burr mortally wounded former Treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton during a pistol duel in Weehawken, N.J. (Hamilton died the next day.)

In 1859, Big Ben, the great bell inside the famous London clock tower, chimed for the first time.

In 1914, Babe Ruth made his Major League Baseball debut, pitching the Boston Red Sox to a 4-3 victory over Cleveland.

In 1955, the Air Force Academy swore in its first class of cadets at its temporary quarters at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado.

In 1960, the novel ‘‘To Kill a Mockingbird’’ by Harper Lee was published by J.B. Lippincott and Co.

In 1972, the World Chess Championship opened as grandmasters Bobby Fischer of the United States and defending champion Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union began play in Reykjavik, Iceland. (Fischer won after 21 games.)

In 1979, the abandoned US space station Skylab made a spectacular return to Earth, burning up in the atmosphere and showering debris over the Indian Ocean and Australia.