‘Today we’re celebrating’: At site of Marathon bombing, art memorializes loss

“It’s a big moment,” said Patrick Brophy, Boston’s chief of operations. “I think it’s important for Boston. I think it’s important for the families who suffered tragedy here, lost loved ones here, who were injured.”

The spires, installed over two hours this morning, are the first tangible pieces of two long-awaited memorials commemorating the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three people and injured more than 260 others.

Pedestrians on Boylston Street were greeted Wednesday morning by an unexpected but overdue sight: Four towering pillars of spiraling metal, bronze gleaming in the morning sunlight.

Over the next week, workers will continue to add to the memorial site at 755 Boylston Street, where one of the bombs detonated in front of the former Forum restaurant. The finished memorial will include 21-foot cylindrical glass light fixtures, encased by the bronze pillars with granite bases, as well as a platform with different types of granite representing people from around New England affected by the bombings.

“There are pieces of bronze that are protecting a light, which is supposed to be how we protect something that’s very fragile,” explained artist Pablo Eduardo, who was selected by the families of the victims to design the memorials. “And [it symbolizes] how fleeting life [is]. In one moment, things change.”

An identical memorial will be erected nearby in the next few weeks, at the site of the marathon’s finish line and where the second bomb was detonated. Both memorials will also feature smaller stone pillars surrounded by circles of bronze, representing the three people who were killed: 8-year-old Martin Richard of Dorchester; Lingzi Lu, 23-year-old Boston University graduate student from China; and Krystle Campbell, a 29-year-old restaurant manager from Medford.

The memorials will be framed by cherry trees, and will include bronze bricks inscribed with the names and badges of two police officers: Sean Collier of Somerville, who was shot and killed by the marathon bombers; and Dennis Simmonds of Boston, who died from injuries sustained during a shootout with the bombing suspects.

David Abel of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Kellen Browning can be reached at kellen.browning@globe.com, or on Twitter at @kellen_browning.