Two men charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in Mattapan park; flee on motorized scooters

The victim was not injured during the incident.

The two suspects, Teshawn Hector-Coleman, 25, of Stoughton and Daiquan Miller, 20, of Hyde Park, robbed the woman at about 5:50 p.m. Monday near Hunts Playground in Almont Park, according to police. The victim told police that the suspects took her scooter and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Two men face unlawful weapon possession charges after allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in a Mattapan park and fleeing from police on motorized scooters Monday evening, officials said.

Hector-Coleman and Miller were arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court on Tuesday, according to Renee Algarin, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office. The two men face several charges including armed carjacking and unlawful possession of a firearm.

At about 4:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call for shots fired near 14 Harvard Street in Dorchester, which had resulted in ballistic damage to an unoccupied motor vehicle, according to Boston police. The two suspects were then seen fleeing the area on motorized scooters, authorities said.

Two hours later, officers observed two individuals matching the suspects’ descriptions operating scooters in a rear courtyard area near 30 Stratton Street, police said. Both suspects were stopped by police, despite their attempts to flee.

Officers recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun inside of a storage pouch that was secured against Hector-Coleman’s chest, police said. Police also found a loaded .25 caliber handgun inside a storage compartment of the scooter Miller was operating, officials said.

Both suspects were then arrested without incident, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the scooter Hector-Coleman was using had recently been reported stolen, police said. The owner of that scooter, an adult woman, was located and explained that the two suspects had robbed her at gunpoint that same evening.

The victim also told police that during the robbery Hector-Coleman had shown a firearm while Miller had displayed a knife.

The victim was able to positively identify both suspects, officials said.

At the arraignment, a judge set bail at $10,000 for each defendant with orders that they remain under home confinement and stay away from each other if they are released on bail, according to Algarin.

The judge also denied an additional request by prosecutors that the defendants be subject to GPS monitoring.

Both are scheduled to return to court Aug. 9.

Sophia Eppolito can be reached at sophia.eppolito@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @SophiaEppolito.