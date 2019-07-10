Woman allegedly smashes window, vandalizes doors at Eastie church
Police are seeking a woman who allegedly smashed a window and defaced the doors of an East Boston church Monday night, authorities said.
The vandal wrote gibberish on the doors of the Sacred Heart Parish and also tossed an object through a stained-glass window, according to Boston police.
Boston police Officer James Moccia, a department spokesman, said a witness reported hearing the sound of glass breaking and seeing the woman throw the object through the window.
The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic female, Moccia said. No arrests have been made.
The parish was founded in 1873 and describes itself on its website as “a multi-ethnic, socially, culturally, and educationally diverse faith community.”
