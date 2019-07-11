Boston EMTs show up at arraignment of woman who allegedly stabbed colleague

Boston police had responded at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to a report of the stabbing at the edge of the city’s West End near the Edward W. Brooke Courthouse, where the ambulance had pulled over, officials said.

The EMTs converged on the courthouse for the expected arraignment of the patient, Julie Tejeda, 31, on charges including assault with intent to murder for the alleged attack on the victim, a 14-year Boston EMS veteran. It wasn’t known if Tejeda had hired a lawyer.

A large contingent of EMTs turned up at Boston Municipal Court on Thursday morning to support their colleague, who was allegedly stabbed the day before by a patient riding an ambulance bound for Mass. General.

Advertisement

Officers located a female suspect, later identified as Tejeda, of East Boston, at the scene and arrested her, according to authorities.

“The EMTs did not deserve this. Every day they go out and help people. They save lives,” Police Commissioner William Gross said during a Wednesday press conference outside Mass. General.

The victim was stabbed multiple times, according to officials.

Her injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening. She was being treated at Mass. General Wednesday, officials said. On Wednesday night, the Boston Public Health Commission said in a statement that she was out of surgery, awake, and recovering at MGH while surrounded by loved ones.

“The second EMT injured has been treated and released,” the release said. “We will not be identifying either of the EMTs at this time. And we ask for privacy as our EMTs continue to recover.”

The statement continued, “Boston EMS would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt thoughts and prayers for our injured EMTs and our entire department. They’ve been heard and are greatly appreciated. EMS would also like to send our gratitude to Mayor Martin Walsh, the attending medical and surgical teams at MGH, the Boston Police Department, and the Boston Fire Department for their ongoing support during this difficult time.”

Advertisement

The victim and her partner on the ambulance had responded to East Boston for a report of an emotionally disturbed person and were taking the patient to the hospital when the attack occurred, Boston EMS Chief James Hooley said.

“The patient became unruly in the back of the truck,” Hooley said at the press conference.

The victim’s partner, a 10-year veteran of Boston EMS who was driving the ambulance, pulled over at the corner of New Chardon and Bowker streets. He went to assist the victim, Hooley said.

The suspect also produced mace or some other kind of chemical spray, and the ambulance driver was also taken to the hospital because he was exposed to the spray, he said. That EMT was treated and released on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers subdued the suspect and applied a tourniquet to the female EMT’s leg, said Hooley. He expected her to make a full recovery.

Boston police said in a separate statement that they had initially responded to a call for “EMTs in trouble in the area of 24 New Chardon Street.”

Cops said they “located a female EMT suffering from multiple stab wounds. Responding officers immediately began to provide medical assistance to the victim. Officers also located a male EMT standing behind the ambulance suffering from exposure to an undetermined chemical agent. The male victim informed officers that they had been attacked by” Tejada.

Advertisement

Mayor Martin J. Walsh also reacted to the troubling news via Twitter.

“Our first responders put their lives on the line everyday working to protect our residents and keep them safe,” Walsh tweeted Wednesday. “I wish the EMTs involved in this traumatic incident a speedy recovery.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.