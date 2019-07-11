Boston man arrested on firearms offense
A 24-year-old man was charged with one count of unlicensed transportation of firearms in federal court in Boston, the US attorney for Massachusetts said in a statement Thursday.
Kenny Romero, of Boston, allegedly was in possession of a firearm during a traffic stop in December 2016, officials said.
Officers discovered the firearm was purchased in Virginia by another individual in November 2016 and allegedly been used in a shooting earlier that month. Romero was transporting the firearm from Virginia to Massachusetts, officials said.
The charge has a maximum sentence of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, officials said.
