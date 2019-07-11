David Ortiz undergoes third surgery for complications from gunshot wound

“Earlier this week, David underwent a third surgery for complications resulting from his gunshot wound,” Tiffany Ortiz said. “The operation was performed by Dr. David King at Massachusetts General Hospital. David is recovering well and is in good spirits. We continue to be incredibly appreciative of the kindness and compassion shown to David and to our entire family during this difficult time.”

Tiffany Ortiz provided an update on her husband’s medical status in a statement released by the Red Sox.

Retired Red Sox legend David Ortiz underwent a third surgery this week at Mass. General, where he continues to recover from injuries suffered during a shooting ambush last month in his native Santo Domingo, the slugger’s wife said Thursday.

Her statement was later posted to her personal Instagram account, and users responded with messages of encouragement.

“God does not forget the righteous and does not give bad battles to his best warriors,” one person wrote. “Health for him.”

Another supporter wrote, “Keeping you all in continued prayers so that this journey comes to a prompt and happy conclusion! Sending healing vibes to all, as well!”

At least 14 suspects are currently in custody in the Dominican Republic on charges stemming from the shooting of Ortiz on the evening of June 9 in a patio area of the Dial Bar and Lounge.

Authorities initially said the suspects targeted Ortiz in a contract killing but later reversed course, telling reporters the intended target was actually a man named Sixto David Fernández, who was seated near Ortiz during the shooting.

That claim was met with broad skepticism in the Dominican Republic, where Ortiz is a revered national hero and among the most widely recognized people in the country.

Authorities maintain that Fernández’s cousin, Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, was the mastermind of the plot and wanted Fernández dead for betraying him to police several years ago, leading to his arrest in 2011.

Gomez Vasquez, in a seven-minute video made before his arrest, denied any involvement with the Ortiz shooting. In the video, which was obtained by the Globe and widely shared on Dominican media, Gomez Vasquez said he “would never do something like that.”

