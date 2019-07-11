Excavator overturns while demolishing Chelsea home; operator escapes injury

“It rolled on its side while it was working. The driver was able to self-extricate,” Albanese said.

An excavator operator was tearing down a two-story wood-frame home on 42 Blossom St. when the excavator turned on its side at 9:56 a.m., said Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard A. Albanese.

An excavator overturned while demolishing a Chelsea home Thursday morning but the driver escaped injury, officials said.

The man was uninjured, Albanese said. Chelsea fire responded to the scene and does not know why the excavator flipped over.

“The machine is righted back up and they’re trying to figure out how they’ll complete the rest of the project from here,” Albanese said.

Chelsea fire is clearing the scene, Albanese said.

