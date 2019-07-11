Feds seek prison sentence for man who called for shooting up Harvard black student event

The sentencing recommendation for Nicholas Zuckerman , 24, was contained in a government memorandum filed in US District Court in Boston. Zuckerman pleaded guilty in that courthouse in February to two counts of transmitting in interstate and foreign commerce a threat to injure the person of another, records show.

An Arizona man who called for a mass shooting at a 2017 Harvard commencement event for black students and also encouraged bombers to target the Ivy League campus should spend 18 months behind bars, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

According to prosecutors’ filing, Zuckerman threatened the Harvard Black Commencement that had been planned for May 23, 2017.

“Harvard did not formally advertise the event, but the individual graduate schools advertised for students to register their anticipated participation and the event garnered considerable advance media attention,” prosecutors wrote.

Zuckerman learned of the event and reacted angrily.

“On or about May 11, 2017, a post was published to Harvard University’s public Instagram account, which included a description of a visit to the school by Misty Copeland, a famous African-American ballerina, and a photograph of her greeting two young black females,” prosecutors wrote.

The filing said that two days later, Zuckerman, “utilizing an Instagram account with the username russian_goalkeeper94 – uploaded a threatening comment to the post, which read: If the blacks only ceremony happens, then I encourage violence and death at it.”

That wasn’t Zuckerman’s only threatening post.

“That same day, the defendant posted a threatening comment in response to a May 12, 2017 Harvard Instagram post that included a photograph of the American flag flying above the John Harvard statue in Harvard yard,” prosecutors wrote. “The defendant’s post read: #bombharvard and end their pro-black agenda.”

About 10 minutes later, the government said, Zuckerman “uploaded the threatening comment ‘#bombharvard’ to other users’ posts approximately 11 times, over a span of about four minutes.”

Lelling’s office said Zuckerman -- who wasn’t in Cambridge in the days before the Black Commencement and wasn’t spotted by authorities monitoring the event -- had unsettled the community with his criminal behavior.

“In this case, the defendant made his threats in order to provoke a reaction, and he succeeded: members of the public were concerned, they contacted law enforcement, and law enforcement agencies spent significant resources (not the least of which is time) investigating him,” prosecutors wrote. “This diversion of law enforcement and other authorities to evaluate whether the threatened violence will turn into the actual physical, in-person terror that the defendant encouraged may be seen as a secondary injury resulting from the defendant’s crimes.”

According to prosecutors, the “fear engendered by these threats is, of course, the primary injury suffered by the defendant’s victims. ... Compounding the seriousness of the defendant’s threats are two other factors. First, he targeted an entire group of people, not specific individuals. In other words, he wanted to scare not just one or two people, but whole groups. Second, he targeted not just any group, but rather a minority group defined by cultural, ethnic, and racial ties.”

The feds added that prior to issuing the Harvard threats, Zuckerman “repeatedly issued calls to violence on Instagram, including sexual violence, race-motivated violence, politically-motivated violence, and mass violence.”

Prosecutors also noted that Zuckerman sent his threats electronically.

“Online discourse has simultaneously deteriorated in quality and made it easier to broadcast threats, and threats made online suffer from network effects,” the government wrote. “That is, when someone surfing the Internet sees a threat online, he may conclude that the norms of public discourse have changed to allow such discourse free of penalty. This is so because threats posted online condition like-minded (but sometimes less vocal) readers to believe that posting threats will be tolerated, that it is the new normal. The Court must reject the prospect of such a ‘new normal.’”

Zuckerman faces sentencing July 17.

Globe Correspondent Andrew Stanton contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.