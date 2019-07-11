Fitchburg police probe a pair of reported shootings
Fitchburg police are investigating a pair of reported shootings that occurred Thursday night.
According to a statement from the department, officers responded to the area of lower Blossom Street for a report of a shooting at about 9 p.m. A second report of a shooting came about 25 minutes later. That shooting was said to have occurred more than a mile away on Goddard Street, according to police.
“It is unknown at this time if these incidents are related,” read the police statement.
Information regarding the incidents, according to police, was limited as of 11 p.m. It was not immediately clear Thursday night if there were any injuries.
Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding the incidents to contact the department’s detective bureau at 978-345-9650.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.