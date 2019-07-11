Fitchburg police probe a pair of reported shootings

Fitchburg police are investigating a pair of reported shootings that occurred Thursday night.

According to a statement from the department, officers responded to the area of lower Blossom Street for a report of a shooting at about 9 p.m. A second report of a shooting came about 25 minutes later. That shooting was said to have occurred more than a mile away on Goddard Street, according to police.

“It is unknown at this time if these incidents are related,” read the police statement.