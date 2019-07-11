For-profit school will pay $1.6m in debt relief, cease operations in Mass. as part of settlement

Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement that Salter “misled students and deprived them of the information they needed to make informed choices about their education.”

Authorities allege that Salter College failed to give students information about program job placement, loan repayment, and graduation rates that state law requires.

A for-profit college and its Pennsylvania-based parent company will pay $1.6 million in debt relief as a part of a settlement with the Massachusetts attorney general’s office that also will stop the school from doing business in the state, officials said Thursday.

According to the attorney general’s office, Salter violated “for-profit and occupational school regulations aimed at protecting Massachusetts students from the deceptive and unfair practices.”

“This settlement will provide students the relief they deserve and stop this predatory for-profit school from doing business in our state,” said Healey.

Salter College, which describes itself on its website as a “private two year college of advanced standing for men and women offering complete training through programs in preparation for professional careers in health care,” deferred comment to its parent company, Premier Education Group, on Thursday.

Messages left with that company were not immediately returned.

The case relates to certain students who attended Salter’s locations in Fall River, Malden, West Boylston, Chicopee, and Springfield between April 2016 and March 2018, authorities said.

Under the settlement, Premier will pay $100,000 to the state, discharge $1.6 million in debts that certain students owe to Premier’s schools, and seek to have student credit reports wiped clean from negative reporting regarding the debts, officials said.

The company will also no longer enroll Massachusetts students, including through its online programs, and must wind down all of its state operations by the end of the year, according to Healey’s office.

