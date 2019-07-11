Former Berklee students revive MBTA performance after six years apart
In 2013, two former Berklee College of Music students Rhett Price and Josh Knowles went viral after they recorded a cover of Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” while performing in South Station. Their video has reached almost 2 million views on YouTube, and now the two violinists are getting back together after six years apart.
Their reunion coincides with a new video — also recorded in South Station — and their first live concert at Boston’s City Winery on August 31. It features a mashup of several contemporary songs Price and Knowles performed on the T platform.
Advertisement
Price and Knowles met in 2009 and decided to perform together as a two-piece ensemble while standing on Boston Common. When it got too cold, they ventured to the T with a busker’s permit to continue performing.
They were so successful that they were able to dedicate all their time to performing, making enough money to live comfortably. In the six years since the two performed together in Boston’s underground, Price and Knowles spent time developing their solo careers, touring with other artists, and releasing music videos and songs.
Watch their new video:
Abbi Matheson can be reached at abbi.matheson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AbbiMatheson