Former Berklee students revive MBTA performance after six years apart

In 2013, two former Berklee College of Music students Rhett Price and Josh Knowles went viral after they recorded a cover of Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” while performing in South Station. Their video has reached almost 2 million views on YouTube, and now the two violinists are getting back together after six years apart.

Their reunion coincides with a new video — also recorded in South Station — and their first live concert at Boston’s City Winery on August 31. It features a mashup of several contemporary songs Price and Knowles performed on the T platform.