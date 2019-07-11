No injuries after Lynn fire displaces nine

At least eight adults and one child were displaced by a two-alarm fire at a multifamily home in Lynn early Thursday morning, according to the city’s fire chief.

Lynn firefighters received a call about the blaze on Birch Street just before 4 a.m. and arrived to find a 2 1/2-family home with heavy fire in the rear of the building, billowing smoke, and residents trapped inside, Chief Stephen Archer said in a phone interview.

Crews found two residents on a roof ledge on the structure’s second floor, Archer said, and were able to rescue a woman in her 20s using ground ladders. The other resident on the ledge, a man also believed to be in his 20s, was guided inside by firefighters and down an interior stairwell. He and all other residents escaped the blaze unharmed, Archer said.