No injuries after Lynn fire displaces nine
At least eight adults and one child were displaced by a two-alarm fire at a multifamily home in Lynn early Thursday morning, according to the city’s fire chief.
Lynn firefighters received a call about the blaze on Birch Street just before 4 a.m. and arrived to find a 2 1/2-family home with heavy fire in the rear of the building, billowing smoke, and residents trapped inside, Chief Stephen Archer said in a phone interview.
Crews found two residents on a roof ledge on the structure’s second floor, Archer said, and were able to rescue a woman in her 20s using ground ladders. The other resident on the ledge, a man also believed to be in his 20s, was guided inside by firefighters and down an interior stairwell. He and all other residents escaped the blaze unharmed, Archer said.
“No injuries to the residents or firefighters to report,” the chief said. “Our crews did a great job under really difficult circumstances to knock that fire down and also make the rescues of the residents.”
There is no dollar estimate on the damages to the structure, Archer said, but “it sustained extensive damage throughout all three floors.”
Investigators from Lynn fire and the office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause and origin of the fire, he said.
