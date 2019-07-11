Late Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter lies in state at City Hall

A public memorial service for Carpenter will be held at 11 a.m. Friday inside the Brockton High School auditorium, and a funeral procession will pass by City Hall at 10:30 a.m. Monday before a private burial, according to Russell & Pica Funeral Homes , which is handling arrangements.

Eight days after Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter’s sudden death at 62, his body is lying in state in the City Hall rotunda on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. so residents can pay their respects.

Members of the public are invited to gather at City Hall Monday morning for a final farewell to Carpenter, who died last week after being found unresponsive in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Arnone Elementary School and rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said no foul play is suspected.

In the wake of Carpenter’s sudden death, the three-term mayor was lauded as a transformative figure in Brockton. A citizen of the city who sought a seat on the School Committee after his son became addicted to heroin while a high school student, Carpenter went on to run for mayor, becoming a leader in efforts to address the opioid crisis.

“The impact of the opioid epidemic is what got me into politics,’’ Carpenter said. “I have experienced firsthand what the collateral damage is like within a family . . . We’ve tried to be a leader in every way that we can in helping families battle this public health crisis.”

At Carpenter’s insistence, all first responders in Brockton began carrying naloxone, which can almost immediately reverse the toxic effect of an overdose. In recent years, Brockton has experienced a decline in opioid-related deaths, from 49 in 2017 to 34 in 2018 among city residents, and from 71 to 51 among people who died while in Brockton.

“His indefatigable and infectious approach to governing had created unprecedented momentum and urban renewal in the city’s downtown,’’ his administration wrote in a statement announcing his death. “The mayor was a nationally recognized innovator in substance use treatment, and was also recognized nationally for his advocacy in funding for public education.”

