Man charged with breaking into woman’s Yarmouth home, menacing her and infant

During the predawn hours, cops said, “the Yarmouth Police Department Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 hang up call from a Yarmouth residence where the caller could be heard screaming ‘Help me, help me.’ Thanks to the technology of 911, Yarmouth Police Department 911 Operators were able to determine the location of the caller despite not being told the address.”

In a statement, police said the attack occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the woman’s Yarmouth residence. The release did not provide the woman’s address or the suspect’s name, citing a state law meant to protect the identities of domestic violence survivors.

Yarmouth police arrested a man early Thursday for allegedly breaking into the home of a woman known to him and terrorizing her and her infant child, prompting the mother to repeatedly scream for help, authorities said.

Police said a group of officers responded to the home.

“Yarmouth Police Department Patrol Sergeant Diana Wells, and Patrol Officers Matt Mangano, Eric Rondina, Chris Capobianco, Mark Thibeault, and Michael Chueng arrived at the address and could hear an infant crying and a female screaming ‘Help me, help me!’ from inside the home,” the statement said. “Police Officers forced entry in to the home and found a female, holding an infant, screaming.”

Then the woman recounted her harrowing ordeal.

“The female reported that the male, who is known to her, had broken in to her home at around 1AM and he began arguing and striking her repeatedly,” said the release, which was posted to the department’s official Facebook page. “The female eventually ran to the basement and called 911 and yelled “Help me, help me” before the male took her phone from her. On the arrival of Police Officers, the suspect cornered the victim and would not allow her or the infant to escape the basement. The male suspect was located in the home and placed under arrest.”

He now faces several charges including assault and battery intimate relationship, assault while armed with a dangerous weapon, suffocation, witness intimidation, kidnapping, and reckless endangerment of a child under 18, police said.

Cops said domestic violence calls are all too familiar in Yarmouth.

“The Yarmouth Police Department responds to hundreds of Domestic Violence related call each year,” the statement said. “If you or a loved one needs help, please call us anytime. In addition, reach out to Independence House for confidential support and guidance anytime 24/7 at 800.439.6507.”

