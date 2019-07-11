Markey campaign raises $1 million in latest fund-raising haul

Markey’s primary challenger, Shannon Liss-Riordan, said earlier this week that she loaned her campaign $1 million and raised just under $145,000 in the second quarter. She will report about $990,000 in cash on hand.

Spokesperson Giselle Barry said this week that the Malden Democrat will report more than $4 million in cash on hand in his second-quarter fund-raising.

US Senator Edward J. Markey has raised about $1 million since April for his 2020 re-election, according to his campaign

Markey has been in Congress for more than four decades, including 37 years in the House of Representatives. He won his Senate seat in a 2013 special election to replace John Kerry, who was appointed US Secretary of State under President Obama. In that race, he defeated US Representative Stephen Lynch in a primary election.

Advertisement

But that’s one of the rare times that Markey has faced a primary.

Liss-Riordan announced her run for Senate in May, vowing to be a “voice and champion” for the working class. In announcing she had loaned her campaign $1 million, she told the Globe in a brief interview Tuesday that she believes it is going to be “an expensive campaign.”

“I’m in this race to win it. And I’m going to do whatever it takes,” Liss-Riordan said Tuesday.

Markey, who is known for fighting for climate change and championing other progressive issues, most recently joining Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in sponsoring the “Green New Deal,” a plan calls on the federal government cut carbon emissions while creating jobs and stimulating the economy.

Markey has also helped secure $65 million for fentanyl detection equipment at the border and $100 million for research into a universal flu vaccine during his time in the Senate. Recently, the 72 year-old re-introduced a bill that urges other states to adopt Massachusetts gun licensing and red flag laws.

Advertisement

“I take every challenger seriously, and that’s why I’m going to conduct this race running at full speed for the next year and a half, nonstop, every day,” Markey told the Globe in June.

Liss-Riordan is Markey’s sole challenger in the Democratic Party so far, but that could soon change. Steve Pemberton, the chief human resources officer for software company WorkHuman, is currently pondering a run against Markey.

Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AidanRyanNH.