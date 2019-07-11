Mother in Blackstone ‘house of horrors’ case sentenced to 6 to 8 years in prison

Following a bench trial, Murray, 35, was convicted last month of two counts of assault and battery on a child but acquitted of second-degree murder and child endangerment charges. She was also convicted of animal cruelty.

Erika Murray , 35, received her sentence during a hearing in Worcester Superior Court. She’ll receive credit for the time she’s spent in custody since her 2014 arrest.

The mother in the Blackstone “house of horrors” case , in which police found two badly neglected children and the remains of three newborns in her squalid residence, was sentenced Thursday to serve six to eight years in state prison.

Murray’s wrenching trial was decided by Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker, who called the case a “senseless, tragic story about a dysfunctional parent and her family.”

Prior to issuing her final verdict last month, Kenton-Walker had dropped one of two murder charges against Murray, ruling there was insufficient evidence that a baby she was accused of killing was born alive.

When Murray discovered her other baby was not breathing, she did not perform CPR or call 911, prosecutors alleged. But Kenton-Walker said it was not possible to say whether the baby would have survived even if these actions had been performed.

Four children were removed from Murray’s house — a 6-month-old and a 3-year-old whom Murray hid from the world, and a 13-year-old and 10-year-old who went to school and were generally known and cared for.

The children are currently residing with their father’s parents, Halpern said.

Police came to Murray’s house on Aug. 28, 2014, after a boy from a neighboring house, a friend of Murray’s 10-year-old son, called his mother upset and asked how he could get babies to stop crying. The neighbor, Betsy Brown, rushed to the house and found two young girls she never knew existed living in squalor and covered in filth. Brown called 911.

Police searched the house and found the remains of three newborn babies in two closets. One still had a placenta and umbilical cord attached. The other two had been dressed in diapers and baby clothes.

Murray told police she did not think she and her boyfriend, Raymond Rivera, 42, could afford to care for more children. Prosecutors ultimately decided to charge Murray with the deaths of the two newborns found clothed.

Rivera is awaiting trial on charges of assault and battery on a child causing substantial bodily injury, and reckless endangerment of a child. He has pleaded not guilty.

Lauren Fox can be reached at lauren.fox@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bylaurenfox.